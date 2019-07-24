NC wife ‘wanted to kill’ husband, fired .357 magnum through door, deputies say

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — A woman has been charged after deputies said she shot through a door at her husband during a domestic altercation.

On Saturday, the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office arrested Ann Cobb Hughes, 71, of Beaufort, for shooting at her 67-year-old husband Haywood Hughes, officials said.

Deputies said the couple got into a domestic altercation and Haywood Hughes, who is disabled, locked himself in the couple’s bedroom after she left.

Ann Hughes returned and demanded entry into the bedroom, according to deputies.

When Haywood Hughes refused, deputies said that Ann fired one round through the door with a .357 Magnum revolver.

The wife told deputies she “wanted to kill that bastard,” officials said.

She was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and was sent to the Carteret County Jail without bond.

During her first court appearance on Monday, her bond was set at $2,500 and she was released the same day after posting the bond.

Her next court date is scheduled for August 2.

According to a release, Ann Hughes has pending charges for assault on a disabled person after she was arrested on April 7 for assaulting her 91-year-old mother Valeria Cobb.

The court date for that case is scheduled for October 9.

