NC Wild Horse Fund announces birth of baby foal, making her 3rd of 2020

COROLLA, N.C. (WNCT) — The Corolla Wild Horse Fund announced in a Facebook post that a baby female foal was born Friday, making her baby number three in 2020.
“This little girl was born Friday night and she and mom are both doing very well,” the group said.
The group has decided to name the new addition Amelia.
The post goes on to say if you do come across the foal, keep a distance of 50 feet. Hovering and circling can be stressful for the horses.
