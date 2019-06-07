NC wildfire burning since April fully contained, NC Forest Service says

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The North Carolina Forest Service confirmed Thursday a fire burning for weeks in Pender County is fully contained and being monitored.



Fire officials have finally completed their work suppressing the last remnants of the Squires Timber Fire and are currently monitoring the area to ensure the fire doesn’t flare up again.

The eight-acre wildfire began on April 29 when a debris fire began burning out of control, according to the NC Forest Service. The fire escalated more recently after the Cape Fear area suffered excruciating hot, dry conditions.

“About three acres of the wildfire were in a Carolina bay with heavy organic soils which made for challenging control as the fire burned as much as two feet deep,” a post from the NC Forest Service noted.

According to the Forest Service, the fire is in the “monitor stage,” meaning the wildfire is no longer detectable around the perimeter, but continues to be revisited and monitored in case of re-burn.



The open burn ban remains in effect in Beaufort, Bladen, Brunswick, Carteret, Columbus, Craven, Dare, Duplin, Hyde, Jones, Lenoir, New Hanover, Onslow, Pamlico, Pender, Pitt, Tyrrell and Washington counties until further notice.

You can check on active watches, warnings and advisories on the NC Forest Service’s website.

