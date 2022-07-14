RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission will offer two webinars on deer hunting and processing.

Officials said new hunters are encouraged to attend, and the webinars will cover an introduction to deer hunting and the steps of processing.

“Both webinars are intended to assist novice hunters for the upcoming white-tailed deer season, which opens September 10,” said Walter “Deet” James, the hunter engagement coordinator at the Wildlife Commission. “It’s a fantastic opportunity for people who may not have access to an existing hunting community of family members and friends. Each session will be followed by a question and answer session led by agency staff and volunteers.”

The first webinar will focus on the habits, habitats, essential equipment, safety, and other essential topics, officials shared.

The second webinar will focus on processing, from field dressing to safe meat handling and more.

Officials said they will also discuss the detection of Chronic Wasting Disease in North Carolina and what that means with the new regulations.

The webinars will be held on Aug. 9 and 11 from 7-8 p.m. To register, click here.