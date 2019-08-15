NC woman accused of stealing juveniles’ identities to obtain credit cards

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – A Cerro Gordo woman is facing two dozen charges after officials say she stole the identities of two juveniles.

According to Michele Tatum with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, a person reported to law enforcement on June 20 that the identities of the two juveniles had been used to fraudulently obtain credit cards.

Tatum said a detective was assigned to investigate the case and probable cause was found to charge Bristol King with 12 counts of unlawfully obtaining a credit card and 12 counts of identity theft.

According to Tatum, King allegedly opened fraudulent credit cards with the following companies:

Discover

Express

Maurice’s

Victoria’s Secret

Gap

Walmart

American Eagle

Belk

Lowes

Care Credit

Capital One

She was booked under a $120,000 secured bond.

