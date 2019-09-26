NC woman arrested after man found beaten to death, deputies say

Suspect Tabatha Renee Triplett (left) and victim John Paul Robinson (right)

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman is in custody after a man was found dead with blunt force trauma, according to the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 3:26 p.m., a deceased person was reported at a home on Conley Shomaker Road in the Ferguson community of Wilkes County.

Deputies and medical personnel arrived a short time later and found the man dead.

The victim was later identified as 47-year-old John Paul Robinson.

Deputies said he appeared to have suffered a fatal blunt force trauma.

Tabatha Renee Triplett, 39, was charged with murder.

Deputies say the situation involved a domestic incident in which Triplett allegedly beat Robinson to death with a blunt object.

Triplett is in Wilkes County Jail under no bond.

The sheriff’s office and the State Bureau of Investigation are investigating.

