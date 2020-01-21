NC woman arrested in drug investigation at Outer Banks

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — The Dare County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 39-year-old woman in connection with an investigation into a traffic stop five days earlier.

Sheriff’s office officials say Shawna Nicole Crain, of Kill Devil Hills, was arrested Wednesday and charged with aiding and abetting possession with the intent to sell or deliver methamphetamine, as well as possession of cocaine.

Her arrest was part of a follow up investigation into the Jan. 10 arrest of Lance Montague Jr.

Montague was arrested after a traffic stop in Kill Devils Hills.

The traffic stop came after the county drug task force received information about people selling narcotics out of area motels.

Crain was released on $6,000 secured bonds.

Montague is being held on a $75,000 secured bond.

