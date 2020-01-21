DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — The Dare County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 39-year-old woman in connection with an investigation into a traffic stop five days earlier.
Sheriff’s office officials say Shawna Nicole Crain, of Kill Devil Hills, was arrested Wednesday and charged with aiding and abetting possession with the intent to sell or deliver methamphetamine, as well as possession of cocaine.
Her arrest was part of a follow up investigation into the Jan. 10 arrest of Lance Montague Jr.
Montague was arrested after a traffic stop in Kill Devils Hills.
The traffic stop came after the county drug task force received information about people selling narcotics out of area motels.
Crain was released on $6,000 secured bonds.
Montague is being held on a $75,000 secured bond.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- 1 dead, another wounded in Dunn shooting, police say
- Family creates group in memory of daughter killed in mall shooting
- Wife tases man after finding him with another woman at night club, police say
- VIDEO: Light snow falls at Outer Banks on Monday
- NC woman arrested in drug investigation at Outer Banks
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now