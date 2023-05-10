RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A North Carolina woman no longer has to worry about a mortgage. Patricia Simmons of Greensboro purchased a home and a week after closing won the ultimate housewarming gift.

“I just stared at it,” Simmons recalled. “It was unreal to see that.”

The NC Education Lottery said Simmons, an in-home aide, had initial concerns about paying a mortgage every month. Her $1 million lottery win will now help her pay for that new house.

Simmons bought her $30 Millionaire Maker ticket from Fairway One Stop on South Elm Eugene Street in Greensboro.

“I’ve been in shock ever since,” she said. “I’m just numb.”

The lottery said her husband didn’t believe her when she called to tell him the news.

“He said, ‘Tricia you’re playing,’” she laughed. “He wanted to see the ticket.”

When Simmons arrived at lottery headquarters Monday, she had the choice of receiving the prize as an annuity of $50,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $600,000. She chose the lump-sum and after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $427,509.

The NC Education Lottery said ticket sales from scratch-off games raise $2.5 million a day on average for education. The games raised $33 million for Guilford County last year.