MORGANTON, N.C. (WJZY) – A Morganton woman has been charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of her 3-year-old son, according to Maryland Police.

Authorities said on Sunday 5:25 a.m., officers responded to N. Main Street in Bel Air, Maryland for a cardiac arrest involving a child.

An off-duty Harford County Sheriff’s deputy who was driving past the location saw a woman, identified as Gloria Elena Hughes, 37, standing in the street, holding a lifeless infant. The deputy called for assistance and more law enforcement arrived within minutes, Bel Air Police said.

The boy, Jason Garcia, 3, of Morganton, N.C., was rushed to the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center for treatment but was pronounced dead at 6 a.m.

Bel Air Police said that based on significant evidence, including video evidence, the toddler’s mother was charged with murder and child abuse resulting in death.

The investigation remains active at this time. Authorities said a motive has yet to be determined.

Hughes is currently being held at the Harford County Detention Center.