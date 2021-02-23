NC woman charged with murder in shooting death of husband

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT/AP) – Authorities say a North Carolina woman has been indicted for killing her husband last summer during a domestic dispute.

On Feb. 10, a Beaufort County grand jury indicted 55-year-old Valinda Leggett of Washington on an open count of murder in the July 3, 2020, incident.

She is accused in the shooting death of her husband, 59-year-old Gregory Leggett at their home on Mimosa Shores Road.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says Gregory Leggett was shot once in the chest.

Deputies say the couple had been arguing and added that Valinda Leggett was cooperating with investigators.

Leggett was served with the indictment on February 22, 2021. She received a $50,000 bond.