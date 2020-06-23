NC woman dies after her car is run off road, suspect charged

MAXTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A Robeson County woman died Tuesday after deputies said her vehicle was intentionally run off the road.
According to deputies, Melissa Lowery, 37, of Pembroke, was driving on Cabinet Shop Road in Maxton around 12:26 a.m. when Jerry Locklear, 65, of Fairmont, intentionally hit her vehicle from behind multiple times, running her off the roadway.
Lowery struck a concrete culvert and was pronounced dead when deputies arrived, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.
Locklear was charged with second degree murder and felony hit-and-run. Locklear was booked into the Robeson County Detention Center on a $100,000 secured bond.
The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.
