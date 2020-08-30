NC woman dies in crash; alcohol use was main factor in wreck, troopers say

A shattered windshield is missing the lower right part of the class (Getty Images)

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Mebane woman died in a crash on U.S. 70 on August 23, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Troopers received a call about the crash around 10:08 p.m.

A vehicle was going east, and another vehicle was going west when the first vehicle went left of center and hit the second vehicle.

The driver of the second vehicle, Penny Jeffreys, 43, of Mebane, died at the scene.

Two other people taken away from the scene by EMS.

A trooper determined that alcohol use was the main factor in the crash. There was no word about charges.

More headlines from CBS17.com: