NC woman dies while mom and 5 children injured in Christmas morning crash on I-40

MORGANTON, N.C. (WGHP) – A Winston-Salem woman and five children were taken to the hospital after a crash on Christmas, according to a North Carolina State Highway Patrol news release.

Around 1 a.m., the North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated a fatal crash in Burke County on I-40 East near mile marker 108.

A 2020 Ford F-150 was going east and began driving recklessly while the people in the vehicle argued.

The pickup sideswiped an eastbound 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer, and both vehicles hit the guardrail several times.

The driver of the Ford and a 2-year-old passenger in the Chevrolet were both ejected during the crash.

The driver of the Ford has been identified as Monica Torres-Garcia, 39, of Bessemer City. She died from her injuries a short time after being taken by first responders to Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge in Valdese.

Alcohol is suspected as a contributing circumstance. The passenger received minor injuries and was not taken to the hospital.

The driver of the Chevrolet has been identified as Amanda Palumbo, 30, of Winston-Salem.

She and four children were taken to Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge in Valdese with minor injuries.

The 2-year-old was taken to Levine Children’s Hospital in Charlotte with serious injuries. She was not properly restrained in a car seat.

I-40 East was closed in that area for several hours during the investigation.