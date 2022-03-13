ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Asheboro police believe a 16-year-old may be responsible for two car thefts Monday evening, including one that totaled a woman’s car beyond repair.

Jelina Vaughan walked out of her home on Cleveland Street Monday evening to find her 2017 Subaru WRX missing, along with the keys.

“The other set was with my boyfriend, and the other set was with me. The valet key was inside my home kind of on a key holder and mail container. That’s kind of the scary part of all this,” she explained Friday.

Vaughan called 911, and an Asheboro Police officer responded. While making the report, authorities told her the car was located about eight miles away.

She was told the car struck a concrete manhole cover.

“It had been called in by citizens that it was sitting in the middle of the road, and it was totaled,” she said. “We have damage to the front bumper, to the suspension, to the frame, to the ball bearings. Even the trunk is warped to where it’s higher on one side and lower on one side. There’s damage to the radiator, possibly transmission, all the way around body frame damage, all the way 360 degrees around the car. Even inside the vehicle the middle console was broken it hit so hard.”

Vaughan had poured time and money into the car, modifying the vehicle for events and spending thousands on upgrades.

“It was my baby. It was one of the most important things besides my child to me,” she said. “Blood, sweat and tears, many tears into this car over the past two years. There’s been much, much work done to it.”

She learned Friday her insurance would only cover about $1,000 of the modifications made to the vehicle.

Another vehicle theft was reported Monday evening on Mountain Road. The owner told FOX8 his truck was located approximately 30 minutes later without damage.

“We’re all scared because this was supposed to be one of the safest neighborhoods around, and this is like a crime spree that has happened. We’re just all afraid to walk outside of our homes in what we thought and considered one of the safest neighborhoods to be in,” Vaughan said.

A spokesperson for the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office said after the crash Monday evening near Pinewood Country Club, deputies believe the 16-year-old entered the parking lot at Uwharrie Charter School, and broke a car window in the parking lot.

From there, they believe he traveled to the Ulah Fire Department, and entered a personal vehicle parked outside the station.

A spokesperson said deputies turned the teenager over to his parents at approximately 9:15 Monday evening.

According to police, the petition process against the juvenile has begun, but the paperwork has not been served.