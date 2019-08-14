NC wounded veterans learn how to surf

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WNCN) — A group of wounded veterans and their families were taught how to surf during an event at Carolina Beach.

According to the Wounded Warrior Project — who sponsored the event — surfing is one of many activities that give warriors and veteran families a chance to bond and reconnect with other service members while creating new support structures.

The nonprofit aims to help veterans learn about other free programs and services they offer.

Take a look at how it all went down:

  • Wounded Warrior Project
  • Wounded Warrior Project
  • Wounded Warrior Project
  • Wounded Warrior ProjectWounded Warrior Project
  • Wounded Warrior Project

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Local News
More National News
More Weather
More Sports
More Check This Out
More Wake County News
More Durham County News
More Cumberland County News
More Johnston County News
More Orange County News

Don't Miss