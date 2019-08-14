NC wounded veterans learn how to surf

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WNCN) — A group of wounded veterans and their families were taught how to surf during an event at Carolina Beach.

According to the Wounded Warrior Project — who sponsored the event — surfing is one of many activities that give warriors and veteran families a chance to bond and reconnect with other service members while creating new support structures.

The nonprofit aims to help veterans learn about other free programs and services they offer.

Take a look at how it all went down:

