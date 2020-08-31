NC wrong-way driver on I-40 dies; Mom and 3 children seriously injured, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro man is dead, and a Lexington woman and three children are in the hospital after the man crashed head-on into a minivan on Sunday, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Around 12:38 a.m., officers responded to Interstate 40 east bound near Gate City Boulevard in reference to a vehicle crash involving serious injury.

Oscar Solis Gonzalez, 59, of Greensboro, was driving a 1990 Ford truck on I-40 the wrong way in the east bound lanes near Gate City Boulevard when he crashed head-on with a 2018 Toyota Sienna minivan, police say.

The minivan also had three children that were passengers at the time of the crash.

A 2019 Audi then crashed into the back of the Toyota minivan. The driver of the Audi left the scene of the crash before police arrived.

Gonzalez was ejected from the Ford truck and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the minivan, who is a Lexington woman, and the three juveniles were all taken to Moses Cone Hospital for serious injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

More headlines from CBS17.com: