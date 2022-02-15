NCDHHS secretary urges school systems to keep mask requirements in place

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – As more school districts move to make masks optional in classrooms, state Health and Human Services Sec. Kody Kinsley said Tuesday case rates remain “very high” and urged them to keep their requirements in place.

His agency updated its COVID-19 guidance for schools last week but made no changes to the masking recommendations, as the entire state remains in the CDC’s red zone for COVID-19 transmission.

When asked if he thought the school boards were acting too soon, he said, “Our case rates remain very high. But, we continue to move forward to a different place in this pandemic. I’m excited to see the case rates decreasing.”

Local school boards in various parts of the state have taken votes on their masking policies since the updated guidance was released, and some have decided to go mask optional.

Moore and Henderson counties made that decision Monday night effective immediately. Davidson County voted Monday as well to make masks optional beginning Feb. 21. School leaders in Johnston and Cumberland counties also recently voted to set dates to make masks optional in schools.

There is no statewide mandate to wear masks in schools. School boards are required to vote every month on whether to keep their mask mandates in place. The North Carolina School Boards Association says more than 40 of the state’s 115 school districts are mask optional or have set a date to make masks optional.

Citing their frustration with the latest DHHS guidance, Republican lawmakers plan to vote next week on a bill next week that would take the power to mandate masks from the school boards and give parents the choice.

“I think we ought to leave it up to the public to make their decision on their own,” said Sen. Jim Burgin (R-Harnett), adding that he wants masks to be optional statewide by March 1. “And just monitor as we go along. Are there going to be some hotspots? Probably. Is there going to be another variant? Probably.”

Kinsley said he would discuss the potential legislation with lawmakers but added, “Right now, I’m focused on giving our parents and local schools the right information and the best guidance to keep themselves safe.”

DHHS urges school districts not to make masks optional until the CDC says the rate of COVID-19 transmission in their community is considered “low” or “moderate” for at least seven days.

Every county in North Carolina is currently in the red zone, signifying high rates of transmission.

While Kinsley noted the improvements in the state’s metrics, he couldn’t say when he thought schools may reach the point that they could safely lift masking requirements.

When asked about that, he said, “We are seeing variety in that pace of decline all across the state, which is why we’ve developed a very local strategy to give individuals information, resources and guidance.”

Kinsley gave an update on the COVID-19 pandemic to state lawmakers Tuesday, as some of them urged his agency to develop a clearer “exit strategy” for transitioning to the next phase of the pandemic as omicron cases drop quickly.

“People need to have some hope at the end of this tunnel,” said state Rep. Donny Lambeth (R-Forsyth).