NCDOT conducting public survey for 30 year transportation plan

Raleigh, NC (WNCN) – The North Carolina Department of Transportation needs your help shaping the future of transportation.

A two year study is underway in order for NCDOT to develop a 30 year transportation plan, NC Moves 2050, that people want, need, and will use. Now is the time to speak up!

The survey is short and there are five objectives that support the vision of NC Moves 2050:

1) Provide transportation for all

2) Improve transportation through technology 3) Ensure safety and security

4) Support a strong economy

5) Maintain a high-quality system



NCDOT says the objectives are based on research of existing transportation plans and future needs.

The survey is available until Feb. 14. Click here to take part.