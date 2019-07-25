NCDOT: Section of Creedmoor Road has higher crash rate than state average

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — After covering wrecks and hearing concerns from neighbors, CBS 17 dug into the number of crashes along a section of Creedmoor Road and found out what could be behind them.

State traffic engineer Kevin Lacy said the stretch between Mt. Vernon Church Road and Whispering Glen Lane has a higher crash rate than the state average.

The two-lane road sees 16,000 cars a day.

“Not too many rural roads have that kind of volume,” said Lacy. Because it has a rural feel, Lacy told us that leads to some drivers speeding.

According to North Carolina Department of Transportation crash reports, there have been 48 crashes reported on the quarter mile stretch of Creedmoor Rd in a little more than three years.

CBS 17 found out two thirds of the reported crashes were rear-end collisions and more than a third of the crashes reported were within 150 feet of the Mt. Vernon Church Road intersection.

“It’s the type of pattern you’d see at commuter routes around major urban areas,” said Lacy.

Many incidents take place between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. with drivers headed southbound.

“I try not to go out during the rush hours,” said neighbor Jane Hopkins.

But Hopkins still sees remnants of accidents and knows not all of them are reported.

“We found broken glass and everything out there on our entrance, so we know something happened but the guy wasn’t to be found,” she said.

The area is on DOT’s radar and is scheduled to be widened to four lanes in a few years.

Engineers said the one good thing is the crashes reported are less serious than the state average.

If you have similar concerns in your neighborhood, you can request a traffic study on NCDOT’s website.

