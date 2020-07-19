Nearly 100,000 COVID-19 cases reported in NC; 1,820 new cases Sunday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, 1,820 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the state Sunday, slightly less than Saturday.

The total number of positive cases to date is 99,778 and the total is expected to exceed 100,000 on Monday.

The number of hospitalizations have declined for the second day in a row, currently 1,115.

Sunday makes the sixth straight day with more than 1,100 hospitalizations; however, Sunday’s total is down 39 from Saturday and 65 fewer than Friday.

The number of deaths reported increased by five to 1,634.