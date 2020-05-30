Nearly 1,200 new cases of COVID-19 reported in NC; highest 24-hour increase

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – The highest one-day increase of COVID-19 cases in North Carolina was reported Saturday.

Officials say 1,185 new cases were reported in a 24-hour period.

According to the NCDHHS, a total of 27,673 laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported across the state.

The number of COVID-19 related deaths increased by 18, bringing the total to 877 on Saturday.

The number of people currently hospitalized is down from 680 to 638.

Officials say 404,157 tests have been completed.