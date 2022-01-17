Nearly 14K still without power in Moore County following winter storm

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) – Duke Energy is reporting nearly 14,000 customers are still without power Monday morning following the weekend’s winter storm.

Moore County saw the most outages in the CBS 17 viewing area due to the storm that dropped snow, sleet and rain across the state.

Duke Energy said it won’t have an update on restoration estimates until 7 p.m. Monday.

A total of a little more than 27,000 Duke Energy customers are in the dark on Monday. That’s down from 90,000 customers at 5 p.m. Sunday.