Nearly 500 new cases of COVID-19, 7 deaths reported in NC in 24 hours as state slowly reopens

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – According the the NCDHHS, nearly 500 additional laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported across the state in 24 hours, bringing the total to 23,222.
As of Sunday, 336,656 tests have been completed. The state completed more than 7,000 tests since Saturday.
The number of deaths related to COVID-19 slightly increased by seven, now totaling 744.
There are currently 587 people hospitalized, two less than Saturday.
Friday evening marked the start of the “Safer at Home” Phase Two of North Carolina’s reopening. Businesses such as restaurants, salons, and pools were allowed to reopen if they met certain requirements.