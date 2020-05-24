Nearly 500 new cases of COVID-19, 7 deaths reported in NC in 24 hours as state slowly reopens

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – According the the NCDHHS, nearly 500 additional laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported across the state in 24 hours, bringing the total to 23,222.

As of Sunday, 336,656 tests have been completed. The state completed more than 7,000 tests since Saturday.

The number of deaths related to COVID-19 slightly increased by seven, now totaling 744.

There are currently 587 people hospitalized, two less than Saturday.

Friday evening marked the start of the “Safer at Home” Phase Two of North Carolina’s reopening. Businesses such as restaurants, salons, and pools were allowed to reopen if they met certain requirements.