Nearly 600 additional NC cases of COVID-19 since Friday, 20 more deaths

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services confirmed on Saturday an increase of 571 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 8,623 positive cases across 95 counties.

An additional 20 deaths were reported, now totaling 289.

The number of people hospitalized is now 456, down 21 people from Friday.

Across the state, 105,265 tests have been completed.

Later Saturday, Durham County reported one new death linked to COVID-19 and five new cases. Two of the new cases are at Treyburn Rehabilitation Center.

The person who died was over 65 years old and had multiple underlying health conditions, Durham County officials said.

Cumberland County officials reported an increase of 11 coronavirus cases, putting the county total at 200.

Wake County health officials reported 10 new cases for a total of 654 COVID-19 cases in the county.

Below are county-by-county totals from 11 a.m. Saturday:

CountyLaboratory-Confirmed CasesDeaths
Alamance County771
Alexander County40
Alleghany County20
Anson County200
Ashe County40
Beaufort County310
Bertie County401
Bladen County70
Brunswick County392
Buncombe County503
Burke County868
Cabarrus County2478
Caldwell County300
Carteret County273
Caswell County150
Catawba County471
Chatham County2116
Cherokee County151
Chowan County90
Clay County50
Cleveland County462
Columbus County875
Craven County394
Cumberland County1846
Currituck County20
Dare County121
Davidson County1203
Davie County292
Duplin County610
Durham County5179
Edgecombe County771
Forsyth County1495
Franklin County9214
Gaston County1323
Gates County70
Granville County1265
Greene County160
Guilford County29317
Halifax County461
Harnett County1195
Haywood County50
Henderson County15214
Hertford County321
Hoke County460
Hyde County10
Iredell County973
Jackson County40
Johnston County12710
Jones County112
Lee County1010
Lenoir County472
Lincoln County240
Macon County21
Madison County10
Martin County160
McDowell County211
Mecklenburg County1,45041
Mitchell County50
Montgomery County201
Moore County672
Nash County801
New Hanover County713
Northampton County833
Onslow County441
Orange County20910
Pamlico County70
Pasquotank County341
Pender County110
Perquimans County100
Person County180
Pitt County1432
Polk County120
Randolph County1182
Richmond County362
Robeson County923
Rockingham County232
Rowan County34216
Rutherford County1084
Sampson County360
Scotland County210
Stanly County284
Stokes County110
Surry County120
Transylvania County70
Tyrrell County50
Union County1957
Vance County412
Wake County64513
Warren County40
Washington County252
Watauga County80
Wayne County6188
Wilkes County181
Wilson County1486
Yadkin County111

All data are preliminary and may change as cases are investigated.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

