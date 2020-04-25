Nearly 600 additional NC cases of COVID-19 since Friday, 20 more deaths

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services confirmed on Saturday an increase of 571 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 8,623 positive cases across 95 counties.

An additional 20 deaths were reported, now totaling 289.

The number of people hospitalized is now 456, down 21 people from Friday.

Across the state, 105,265 tests have been completed.

Later Saturday, Durham County reported one new death linked to COVID-19 and five new cases. Two of the new cases are at Treyburn Rehabilitation Center.

The person who died was over 65 years old and had multiple underlying health conditions, Durham County officials said.

Cumberland County officials reported an increase of 11 coronavirus cases, putting the county total at 200.

Wake County health officials reported 10 new cases for a total of 654 COVID-19 cases in the county.

Below are county-by-county totals from 11 a.m. Saturday:

County Laboratory-Confirmed Cases Deaths Alamance County 77 1 Alexander County 4 0 Alleghany County 2 0 Anson County 20 0 Ashe County 4 0 Beaufort County 31 0 Bertie County 40 1 Bladen County 7 0 Brunswick County 39 2 Buncombe County 50 3 Burke County 86 8 Cabarrus County 247 8 Caldwell County 30 0 Carteret County 27 3 Caswell County 15 0 Catawba County 47 1 Chatham County 211 6 Cherokee County 15 1 Chowan County 9 0 Clay County 5 0 Cleveland County 46 2 Columbus County 87 5 Craven County 39 4 Cumberland County 184 6 Currituck County 2 0 Dare County 12 1 Davidson County 120 3 Davie County 29 2 Duplin County 61 0 Durham County 517 9 Edgecombe County 77 1 Forsyth County 149 5 Franklin County 92 14 Gaston County 132 3 Gates County 7 0 Granville County 126 5 Greene County 16 0 Guilford County 293 17 Halifax County 46 1 Harnett County 119 5 Haywood County 5 0 Henderson County 152 14 Hertford County 32 1 Hoke County 46 0 Hyde County 1 0 Iredell County 97 3 Jackson County 4 0 Johnston County 127 10 Jones County 11 2 Lee County 101 0 Lenoir County 47 2 Lincoln County 24 0 Macon County 2 1 Madison County 1 0 Martin County 16 0 McDowell County 21 1 Mecklenburg County 1,450 41 Mitchell County 5 0 Montgomery County 20 1 Moore County 67 2 Nash County 80 1 New Hanover County 71 3 Northampton County 83 3 Onslow County 44 1 Orange County 209 10 Pamlico County 7 0 Pasquotank County 34 1 Pender County 11 0 Perquimans County 10 0 Person County 18 0 Pitt County 143 2 Polk County 12 0 Randolph County 118 2 Richmond County 36 2 Robeson County 92 3 Rockingham County 23 2 Rowan County 342 16 Rutherford County 108 4 Sampson County 36 0 Scotland County 21 0 Stanly County 28 4 Stokes County 11 0 Surry County 12 0 Transylvania County 7 0 Tyrrell County 5 0 Union County 195 7 Vance County 41 2 Wake County 645 13 Warren County 4 0 Washington County 25 2 Watauga County 8 0 Wayne County 618 8 Wilkes County 18 1 Wilson County 148 6 Yadkin County 11 1

All data are preliminary and may change as cases are investigated.