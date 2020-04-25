Nearly 600 additional NC cases of COVID-19 since Friday, 20 more deaths

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services confirmed on Saturday an increase of 571 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 8,623 positive cases across 95 counties.
An additional 20 deaths were reported, now totaling 289.
The number of people hospitalized is now 456, down 21 people from Friday.
Across the state, 105,265 tests have been completed.
Later Saturday, Durham County reported one new death linked to COVID-19 and five new cases. Two of the new cases are at Treyburn Rehabilitation Center.
The person who died was over 65 years old and had multiple underlying health conditions, Durham County officials said.
Cumberland County officials reported an increase of 11 coronavirus cases, putting the county total at 200.
Wake County health officials reported 10 new cases for a total of 654 COVID-19 cases in the county.
Below are county-by-county totals from 11 a.m. Saturday:
|County
|Laboratory-Confirmed Cases
|Deaths
|Alamance County
|77
|1
|Alexander County
|4
|0
|Alleghany County
|2
|0
|Anson County
|20
|0
|Ashe County
|4
|0
|Beaufort County
|31
|0
|Bertie County
|40
|1
|Bladen County
|7
|0
|Brunswick County
|39
|2
|Buncombe County
|50
|3
|Burke County
|86
|8
|Cabarrus County
|247
|8
|Caldwell County
|30
|0
|Carteret County
|27
|3
|Caswell County
|15
|0
|Catawba County
|47
|1
|Chatham County
|211
|6
|Cherokee County
|15
|1
|Chowan County
|9
|0
|Clay County
|5
|0
|Cleveland County
|46
|2
|Columbus County
|87
|5
|Craven County
|39
|4
|Cumberland County
|184
|6
|Currituck County
|2
|0
|Dare County
|12
|1
|Davidson County
|120
|3
|Davie County
|29
|2
|Duplin County
|61
|0
|Durham County
|517
|9
|Edgecombe County
|77
|1
|Forsyth County
|149
|5
|Franklin County
|92
|14
|Gaston County
|132
|3
|Gates County
|7
|0
|Granville County
|126
|5
|Greene County
|16
|0
|Guilford County
|293
|17
|Halifax County
|46
|1
|Harnett County
|119
|5
|Haywood County
|5
|0
|Henderson County
|152
|14
|Hertford County
|32
|1
|Hoke County
|46
|0
|Hyde County
|1
|0
|Iredell County
|97
|3
|Jackson County
|4
|0
|Johnston County
|127
|10
|Jones County
|11
|2
|Lee County
|101
|0
|Lenoir County
|47
|2
|Lincoln County
|24
|0
|Macon County
|2
|1
|Madison County
|1
|0
|Martin County
|16
|0
|McDowell County
|21
|1
|Mecklenburg County
|1,450
|41
|Mitchell County
|5
|0
|Montgomery County
|20
|1
|Moore County
|67
|2
|Nash County
|80
|1
|New Hanover County
|71
|3
|Northampton County
|83
|3
|Onslow County
|44
|1
|Orange County
|209
|10
|Pamlico County
|7
|0
|Pasquotank County
|34
|1
|Pender County
|11
|0
|Perquimans County
|10
|0
|Person County
|18
|0
|Pitt County
|143
|2
|Polk County
|12
|0
|Randolph County
|118
|2
|Richmond County
|36
|2
|Robeson County
|92
|3
|Rockingham County
|23
|2
|Rowan County
|342
|16
|Rutherford County
|108
|4
|Sampson County
|36
|0
|Scotland County
|21
|0
|Stanly County
|28
|4
|Stokes County
|11
|0
|Surry County
|12
|0
|Transylvania County
|7
|0
|Tyrrell County
|5
|0
|Union County
|195
|7
|Vance County
|41
|2
|Wake County
|645
|13
|Warren County
|4
|0
|Washington County
|25
|2
|Watauga County
|8
|0
|Wayne County
|618
|8
|Wilkes County
|18
|1
|Wilson County
|148
|6
|Yadkin County
|11
|1
All data are preliminary and may change as cases are investigated.