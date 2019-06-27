Neighbors react as police dig into homicide of Fayetteville man in his home

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — No arrests have been made after a Fayetteville man was gunned down in his own home. It happened overnight on Henry Street. Police say 48-year-old Micheal Beale was shot dead.

Neighbors who didn’t want to be seen say they heard the gunfire, screaming, and ran over to help, but it was already too late. Other neighbors woke up to the chaos.

“I’ve never thought that something this horrific would happen in this area,” said Neighbor Earl Davis.

So far police say there have been no arrests, but Beale’s family says inside his house there are signs, like this broken glass and bullet holes of a possible struggle during that overnight shooting.

Police would not say whether the shooting was the result of a break-in, but neighbors aren’t taking any chances.

“My head is always on a swivel, my firearms are close to me at all times,” said Davis “You have to be very suspicious and very leery of everybody and always keep a round in the chamber,” he said.

If you’ve seen Beale or know someone who has before the shooting you are asked to call Fayetteville Police.

