PINEBLUFF, N.C. (WNCN) — Moore County deputies said they arrested a man for shooting and killing his uncle early Sunday morning.

At about 4:07 a.m., deputies said they were called to the 100 block of Jeans Loop in Pinebluff in reference to a person that had been shot.

When they arrived, they said 43-year-old Gregory Savalas Allbrooks had been shot multiple times.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died, according to the sheriff’s office.

After an investigation, deputies said Allbrooks was shot by his nephew, 23-year-old Tyheem Alzia Allbrooks, of the same residence.

He was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and possession of a stolen firearm.

Deputies said he is being held without bond and is scheduled to appear in court on April 26.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Moore County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 910-947-4444.