Nerf gun prompts law enforcement response at Northern Nash High School

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – The Nash County Sheriff’s Office said it is thankful for a student who took action when they saw what they believed to be a gun in a car at Nothern Nash High School.

The sheriff’s office tweeted just after 8:30 a.m. Thursday saying deputies were called to the high school after a report of a student with a gun.

The school resource officer and responding deputies learned there was no threat following an investigation.

Deputies determined the weapon a student saw in another student’s car was a “nerf-type gun.”

“This threat turned out to be false, but we are thankful that one of the students took action believing there was a threat,” the sheriff’s office tweeted.

Further information was not immediately available.