Netflix star Marie Kondo launches online shop

(CNN Newsource) – Decluttering queen Marie Kondo rose to fame by helping us get rid of items that don’t “spark joy.”

Well, now, she wants to sell you stuff.

The star of Netflix’s “Tidying Up with Marie Kondo,” launched an online shop on her website.

She’s selling items that spark joy for her.

There are more than 100 products listed on the site, including items for the kitchen, tabletop, bath, and of course, organization.

Kondo told the Wall Street Journal her shop is not meant to encourage over purchasing.

She still wants you to only get things that spark joy.

You can check out items at konmari.com.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now