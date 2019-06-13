Nevada bans employers from refusing to hire people who fail marijuana tests

FILE – This March 22, 2019 file photo shows a bud on a marijuana plant at Compassionate Care Foundation’s medical marijuana dispensary in Egg Harbor Township, N.J. U.S. retail sales of cannabis products jumped to $10.5 billion last year, a threefold increase from 2017, according to data from Arcview Group, a cannabis investment and market research firm. The figures do not include retail sales of hemp-derived CBD products. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

(CNN) – Starting in January 2020, it will be illegal for employers in Nevada to discriminate against workers for marijuana use.

Employers will still be allowed to administer pre-employment screenings for other drugs, but a positive result for cannabis can’t be used to not hire someone.

There are exceptions for people applying for jobs as firefighters, EMTs, other jobs that require driving a vehicle or any job where the federal government requires testing.

Nevada is the only state thus far to prohibit employers from requiring applicants to pass a marijuana test.

Nevada’s governor signed the bill into law last week.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now