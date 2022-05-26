RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh-Durham International Airport announces they are welcoming a new airline.

Avelo became RDU’s 13th airline when it launched a new route to Tweed-New Haven Airport Thursday morning. The nonstop flight to southern Connecticut provides an affordable option for visiting New England and the metro New York area – RDU’s most frequently visited market.

“We are excited to welcome Avelo as they add a new city to our growing list of nonstop destinations,” said Michael Landguth, president and CEO of the Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority.

Landguth said Avelo will provide the Triangle region more options to visit the New York metro area- the most popular metro area for passengers leaving RDU.

Avelo Airlines inaugural flight arriving from New Haven, CT to Raleigh-Durham International Airport on May 26, 2022.

In a joint statement, Avelo Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy said, “RDU — it’s time to say hello to Avelo. We are excited to start our nonstop service from RDU to Connecticut. With our low fares and HVN’s unmatched convenience, Avelo makes getting to the Connecticut region easier and more affordable than ever. We know not only is this a great gateway to the New York area but offers easy travel between two great educational regions of the country.”

Avelo will fly its new route five days a week on a 147-seat Boeing Next-Generation 737-700 aircraft and expand to six days a week in mid-June.

Avelo is the second new airline to launch service from RDU this month. Icelandair launched its inaugural flight out of RDU earlier this month with a celebration by airline and airport officials. The flight was the first non-stop transatlantic flight from RDU since the COVID-19 pandemic began.