New app to assist candidate filings in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – With the primary elections looming, it’s now going to be a tight deadline for candidates and election officials.

The North Carolina General Assembly has been ordered by the state Supreme Court to redraw election maps after they found them unconstitutionally gerrymandered.

The North Carolina State Board of Elections agrees the court is giving them time to get things done even on a tight schedule.

“The courts listened to our filings with them about what time frames we need to be under and this falls within those time frames,” said Karen Brinson Bell, NCSBE executive director.

The North Carolina Supreme Court has given the General Assembly until Feb. 18 to submit new maps.

Justices will make their decision as to whether they are fair by Feb. 23 with candidate filings starting the next day and ending March 4.

With less than 24 hours between court approval and filing, there isn’t enough time to input the new maps into the database so that candidates for the statehouse and senate will know where they are qualified to run.

Brinson Bell said a new app will be used instead.

“So we’ll work off of an app that shows where someone’s residence address is within whatever jurisdiction they’re able to file for. We’re making a few workarounds but the nice thing is that app will actually be available to the public and to the candidates so it may prove to be a helpful tool, not just something to help us logistically,” she said.

Unlike those running for the state legislature, congressional candidates are not required to live within the district they are running.

But they won’t know the exact outline of those district lines until they are approved by the court.

Also at play is COVID-19 and where the main candidate filing location will be.

“It does create some logistics that we have to work around specifically given the social distancing and so forth that we need,” said Brinson Bell.

Once candidate filing is over NCSBE believes they can get ballots ready in time for the May 17 primary.

“We will very quickly move into ballot coding and ballot proofing once we have the filing period completed on March 4 and be ready to send out absentee ballots 45 days prior to the election,” said Brinson Bell.