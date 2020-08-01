New COVID-19 cases drop in NC Saturday, but 40 deaths reported

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,730 new COVID-19 cases in the state on Saturday.

The reporting from the DHHS was at least three hours later than usual and initially did not include hospitalization numbers.

The number of positive cases Saturday is down 224 from Friday, a day in which DHHS reported 1,954 new cases.

The new total of positive cases reported across the state now stands at 123,878.

The number of deaths in North Carolina jumped by 40 in a day, according to the new figures released Saturday afternoon. The number of deaths went from 1,924 to 1,964 since Friday, according to DHHS numbers.

Saturday is the second time in five days there were 40 or more deaths reported and the fifth day in a row with at least 20. It’s the third-most deaths reported in a day with the high of 45 reported on Wednesday.

Currently, 1,151 people are hospitalized, which represents a decrease of 78 since Friday.

Seven percent of the tests yesterday came back positive — the fourth time in five days it’s been at 7 percent.

