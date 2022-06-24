(WNCN) – A new law in Florida will allow police to ticket drivers whose music is “plainly audible at a distance of 25 feet or more.”

“If people can hear music coming from your car from 25 feet away, it’s too loud!” the Orange County Sheriff’s Office posted to Facebook.

The law also said it applies to music that could interfere with people’s hearing in areas adjoining churches, schools, or hospitals.

WESH reports the driver can be fined up to $114.

The new law does not apply to a vehicle’s horn.

It goes into effect July 1.