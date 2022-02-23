RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A new form of identification will be available for Wake County residents who, for various reasons, can’t obtain a state-issued ID or a driver’s license.

The identification cards will be accepted by the Alliance Medical Ministry, the Raleigh Police Department and the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.

The FaithAction ID is not a government-issued ID and is not a license to drive.

It does however allow people to identify themselves if they are undocumented, homeless, or don’t have the documentation needed for a state-issued ID. This type of identification is already available in Guilford, Alamance, Forsyth, Randolph, Moore, Montgomery, Orange, Durham, and Mecklenburg counties.

Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker called it a milestone for the county. He said having this basic form of identification available was long overdue.

“I can recall time and time again, when we go to Spanish communities and Latino communities, inside of our county when dealing with and trying to get the information to help determine what happened and who we can help – the identification piece was not there,” Baker said.

Baker hopes will it can help build trust between law enforcement and the Hispanic community.

“My job is not to determine who belongs in this county. My job is to serve and protect those that are in this county,” said Baker.

Alliance Medical Ministry also backed the new ID. They often refer patients to larger hospital systems and said these identification cards will help people have better access to healthcare.

“Having an ID is so essential in receiving services. How could they go and pick up a prescription at a pharmacy if they didn’t have an ID?” asked Pablo Escobar, clinical director at Alliance Medical Ministry

The identification cards also allow people to obtain gender-affirming ID. Celeste Jones with Equality NC’s LGBT Center said she moved to Raleigh several years and began her transition but was faced with scrutiny for not looking like her identification card.

“Giving people community IDs will help break through a significant barrier to access work, school and housing,” Jones said.

Jones finally has an ID that matched the gender she identifies with.

“I believe this is the first step in creating safety and security for all people- Black, brown, undocumented and transgender,” Jones said.