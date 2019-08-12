New Jersey home stalked by “The Watcher” sells at a loss after years of torment

For years, a New Jersey family was tormented by “The Watcher,” an anonymous harasser who sent them eerie, threatening letters after they bought a six-bedroom home in the town of Westfield. “The Watcher” claimed the house was his family’s for decades and that he was put in charge of watching over it, waiting for its “second coming.”

The letters appeared to be written by someone who saw the couple and their young children coming and going. “I am pleased to know your names now, and the name of the young blood you have brought to me,” one letter read.

The mayor said police conducted an “exhaustive investigation,” and the family also hired private investigators, but no one was ever able to identify who was sending the creepy letters.

This June 25, 2015, file photo shows the home in Westfield, N.J. where the owners were scared away by creepy letters from a stalker known as “The Watcher.” AP

Finally, homeowners Derek and Maria Broaddus have rid themselves of the torment, selling the house for $400,000 less than they paid for it, after five years of living in their own horror movie scenario, according to CBS New York.

The family originally bought the house in 2014 for $1.3 million, believing it was their “dream home.” However, they never even moved in after receiving a series of creepy letters from “The Watcher” which left them fearing for their family’s safety.

In 2015, the Broadduses sued the house’s previous owners, claiming they knew about “The Watcher” but failed to disclose it; The New York Times reports the lawsuit was dismissed.

The turmoil over the letters also divided neighbors, some of whom protested when the Broadduses proposed tearing down the seemingly haunted house and building two homes on the lot.

Now, the house at 657 Boulevard is someone else’s problem — or perhaps another family’s dream home, as long as “The Watcher” stays away.

