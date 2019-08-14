New Mexico man accused of animal abuse after cat tests positive for meth

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico man is facing animal cruelty charges after his cat tested positive for meth.

Las Cruces police arrested 39-year-old Aaron Spaulding after they say he beat up his girlfriend and held her against her will.

During that investigation, police discovered Spaulding was possibly neglecting his dog, and abusing the cat by squeezing it until it cried out and force-feeding it drugs.

The cat’s blood was tested and came back positive for meth. The cat was treated by a vet and was adopted by another family.

