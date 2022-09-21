RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – Concert promoters AEG and Raleigh’s Kane Reality are teaming up to bring a new music venue to south Raleigh.

As Kane Realty Corporation continues to plan for a their Downtown South development, they, along with AEG Presents, debuted a rendering for 3,500 capacity concert venue.

AEG Presents has entered into a long-term lease agreement to operate the concert venue, according to Kane Realty.

The venue would be available for private events and designed to for indoor shows with either seated or standing shows. The venue will also have a rooftop lounge.

“As Raleigh grows, it will be important for us as a City to keep pace with the demands for entertainment options – we believe that the size and flexibility of this new venue will fill a critical gap,” said John Kane, CEO of Kane Realty Corporation.

Construction is expected to begin Spring 2023. Plans are to open Fall 2024.

Downtown South is a project located on South Saunders Street, Wilmington Street and I-40. Kane Realty says plans for the District’s infrastructure and first vertical projects are in the City review process. Plans for office, retail, adaptive re-use warehouses and open space are in the design phase.

“Music venues are by nature cultural hubs; they bring a sense of community and help define the energy of a neighborhood. We’ve experienced this most recently with our new venues in Atlanta and Boston, and in Kane Realty we have a partner who shares our vision for opening a state-of-the-art live music experience in this thriving market,” said Shawn Trell, EVP, COO, and General Counsel, AEG Presents.