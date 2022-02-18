New NC election maps could have Moore, Cawthorn changing primary plans

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – State House Speaker Tim Moore (R) could run for Congress after all based on changes Republicans made this week to the state’s electoral districts, which could also cause U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R) to reassess his own plans.

Cawthorn surprised people in the fall when he announced his decision not to run for re-election in the district where he lives, a district comprised of the state’s western-most counties. Instead, he plans to run in a new district that includes part of Mecklenburg County and counties to the west.

At that time, it was considered a safe Republican district. But, under the changes to the district lines Republicans approved Thursday, it would be one of the most competitive in the state.

When asked if that was purposely done to encourage Cawthorn not to run there, Moore said, “When we did the redraw, we did look at political data. The court told us that we had to. So, the net effect is these districts will be very competitive. The district I live in would be a super competitive district.”

Republican state Senate leader Phil Berger added, “Well, (Cawthorn) will have to decide what he’s gonna do. But no. The overall idea was to create competitive districts and that seemed to be a place you could do that.”

Moore said he is now considering again whether to run for Congress. Within hours of Cawthorn announcing his plan in the fall, Moore said he planned to seek re-election to the General Assembly and hoped to serve another term as Speaker.

“Ever since I announced in November that I was not going to run for Congress, not a day has gone by that I haven’t gotten calls, visits or you name it, asking me to reconsider. So, we’ll see what the map shows and go from there,” Moore said.

He added he won’t make a final decision until the courts determine whether the revised districts will be upheld. A trial court has until noon Wednesday to make that decision.

Cawthorn’s office didn’t respond to a request for comment.

He’s facing a separate legal challenge in which a group of voters is seeking to have him removed from the ballot for his role in the rally before the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and his comments leading up to that day.

Former U.S. Attorney Gen. Eric Holder, who chairs the National Democratic Redistricting Committee, released a statement Friday blasting the district maps Republicans approved, calling them “an abomination” and referencing the situation involving Cawthorn and Moore.

“The Republican guide was not fairness. Unbelievably, they drew one congressional district simply to further the political ambition of one of their own and also split apart communities of interest throughout the state,” Holder said. “The congressional and Senate maps are an abomination and arrogantly fly in the face of the North Carolina Supreme Court’s order.”

Even though the courts could ultimately reject the new district maps, some candidates began announcing their plans Friday to run in the redrawn districts.

Republican Renee Ellmers, who previously served in Congress, said she plans to run in the 6th district, which runs from Harnett County (her home county) up to Rockingham County.

Democrat Wiley Nickel, a current state senator, said he’s preparing for a run in the new 13th district, which extends from Wake County, where he lives, down to Duplin County.