New pay by plate parking system causing confusion in downtown Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A new pay by plate parking system aimed at avoiding costly tickets is causing confusion in downtown Raleigh.

“We’re putting brand new 21st century meters out on the street,” said Raleigh parking manager Matthew Currier.

It’s no secret that parking has been a pain in the past.

“The biggest need is updating aging parking infrastructure,” said Currier.

So, the city is deploying new pay by plate technology that puts it on par with cities like New York and Philadelphia, Currier says.

“This new system is in our opinion, and why we chose it, it’s really the best out there.”

As contractors work to replace meters across the city many people keep having the same problem.

“I just realized there is a new way of parking coming to downtown Raleigh, so I was just trying to figure out how to park,” said Sahand Saberi.

“I was here last week and I was able to pay with the meter,” said an unidentified man.

“Where do I put my money at?” asked an unidentified woman.

In the past, the city has allowed drivers to use the Passport App to pay for parking.

“Where do I park? Is it legal to park here?”

“I like the pay to park with the zone number, or the number on the parking space, better,” said Saberi.

CBS 17 took those concerns to city hall to find out why Passport isn’t working.

“What we’re doing to stop confusion is we’ve disabled passport in the areas we are installing,” said Currier. “While we install, no payment is needed. People do need to pay attention to the time limit in their zone, so if you’re in a one hour zone you can only stay one hour.”

If you already got ticket for parking in an area where passport is disabled, you can file an appeal with the city.

“I don’t want to give people tickets if they’re trying to follow the rules,” said Currier.

Contractors have already replaced meters in the Warehouse District, and along Glenwood South.

The next area targeted for pay by plate meters is along Fayetteville Street.

