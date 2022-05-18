DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The City of Durham is making plans for a new swimming pool at the former Wheels Fun Park.

“Reinvesting in our neighborhoods through parks and recreation has been an emphasized focus for us over the last year and a half,” said Wade Walcutt, Director of Durham Parks and Recreation.

Durham Parks and Recreation has dedicated $48 million to build new parks or renovate existing parks in East Durham over the last five years.

A total of $31 million dollars is available to design and construct the pool. Once complete, the pool would be the first outdoor pool built on the city’s east side in more than 20 years.

“We have long known the impacts parks and recreation have on our community’s lives and overall health and wellness in the short and long term. COVID-19 helped remind the world how critical parks are, and our priorities reflect this to include improving underinvested neighborhoods parks, accessibility,” said Walcutt.

The public is invited to give their input on the design and construction of a new pool. People will also have the ability to give input on two other park improvements at Long Meadow Park and East End Park in the future. Funding for full improvements at these sites has not been secured.

A workshop will be held:

May 26, 2022

4 – 7 p.m.

Long Meadow Park Pavilion (917 Liberty Street)

The parks and recreation department said hands-on activities will be provided to learn more about each park’s amenities, available funding and what could be possible to enhance. Light refreshments will be available.