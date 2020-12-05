New record of more than 6,000 new COVID-19 cases reported Saturday

FILE – In this Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 file photo, healthcare workers perform tests in a tent at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in Antwerp, Belgium. With nothing on their agendas for months to come, organizers of music festivals in Belgium want to use their know-how to help the coronavirus vaccination campaign. The Belgian government has set up the goal to vaccine about 70 percent of the country’s population, the equivalent of eight million people, when efficient COVID-19 shots become available. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – According to the NCDHHS, 6,018 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the state Saturday.

Saturday is the first time more than 6,000 new cases were reported, a new record for N.C.

There have been nearly 17,000 new cases in the past three days, more than were reported in the first two and a half months of the pandemic.

The seven-day rolling average is also at a new record of 4,371

Another new record is the number of hospitalizations, now 2,171 across the state.

More people are checking into hospitals every day. The state tracks the number of COVID patients admitted to hospitals each day and the days with the four highest single-day totals have come in the most recent four days (Dec. 1-4). At least 265 new admissions every day, and nearly 300 both Thursday and Friday.

Another 49 deaths were reported, making it seven days in a row with at least 20 and four days in a row with at least 40. The death total is up to 5,516.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services today released the following statement from NCDHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D.:

“In less than a week, we went from exceeding 5,000 new cases reported in one day to exceeding 6,000. This is very worrisome. We are seeing our highest rates of tests that come back positive despite the fact we are doing a lot of testing. This indicates we have even more viral spread across our state right now. We have record numbers of hospitalizations and people in the ICU. I am asking each North Carolinian to take personal responsibility for their actions and slowing the spread of this virus. Always wear a mask when with people you don’t live with, keep your distance from other people and wash your hands often. We are looking at what further actions we can take as a state to protect North Carolinians and save lives.”