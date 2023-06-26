RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A report from Realtor.com says rents year over year dropped by nearly 3 percent in Raleigh.

Real estate broker, Kamron Lusk owns several units near NC State, and he says rent is rising. “The college town areas, you know, rents are definitely increasing. Probably more so than some of the other areas,” he noted.

Lusk, a real estate broker and investment expert with the Pappalardo Real Estate Group, owns a number of rental properties in Raleigh. He says growth is driving rent prices up.

“Breaking down our monthly census, we’re seeing about 150 people move to the Triangle per day and, real estate, especially the rental market, is a supply and demand thing,” he noted, adding, “You might see some areas that have dropped a little bit, but typically, if you dig into that data, look into those properties, they’re typically distressed or in areas that aren’t as marketable.”

Professor Roberto Quercia is a professor of city and regional planning at UNC Chapel Hill. “I would say that the market is in flux, is changing,” he said.

He says the Realtor.com report, which says year over year rent in Raleigh is down nearly 3% is better than the rising numbers we’ve seen over the past couple of years — but don’t expect lower rent across the board.

“What happens in one area is not necessarily what happens in a different area,” he explained. He said new construction in the highest end of the rental market may stabilize or drive prices down there.

“Typically, as you know construction is at the high end,” he noted. “When you have more supply, relatively, rents go down, and at the low end you don’t have that so you have the same amount of households or even more competing for the same number of units.”

If you are looking for a place to rent in a certain area or price range, Lusk says to give yourself plenty of time

“Start earlier than later,” he urged. “ Three months to four months is probably your best bet to start looking.”