RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Glenwood South has a number of restrictions and rules, prompting some visitors to use neighborhoods up the road for free late-night or overnight parking.

It prompted some people in those neighborhoods to petition the city for residential-only parking zones.

“I feel for the people who have only street parking in front of their homes. I feel for the people who have young children or babies who are sleeping,” said Courtney Whalen who lives along Glenwood Avenue.

Whalen has her own driveway for parking so the late-night or overnight parkers are not as big an issue for her. She can sympathize with them trying to enjoy Raleigh’s nightlife.

“There’s really not enough parking for them,” she said.

City leaders have approved switching the 800, and 900 blocks of Glenwood Avenue, and 500 blocks of Cleveland and Tilden Streets Residential “H” Permit Zones. Nonresidents will not be allowed to park in the neighborhood from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. on any day.

Those who live in the area will need to apply for permits. The application be found here. People with questions can contact the parking office at 919-996-3996 or raleighparking@raleighnc.gov.

Chris Duffy watches as parked cars start to line the street outside his home on Glenwood Avenue in the evenings. He says there are more people parking there now than before the pandemic.

“We don’t have a lot of parking decks on Glenwood right here that can support the volume of traffic coming in. I do feel we’re probably shifting the problem down a couple blocks,” said Duffy.

Parking may become even more scarce in the future. In March, city leaders voted to remove parking minimums for new developments. Previously, builders were required to provide a certain number of parking spots depending on the size of their development.

In addition, other streets like Devereux Street closer to the Glenwood South restaurants and

While he hasn’t had issues with non-residents parking in the neighborhood, Dennis Poteat said restricting parking may encourage people to find alternate transportation methods.

“Either Uber, taxi, or carpooling with a designated driver,” he said.

He moved to the neighborhood 30 years ago. He knows moving forward will require a delicate balance to satisfy Glenwood South customers and neighbors.

“As the city of Raleigh grows, we have to do more restrictive things so neighbors can live with commercial, restaurants and bars,” Poteat said.