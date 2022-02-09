New safety features look to cut down on teen drivers involved in crashes

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Teenage drivers are notorious for their inexperience and that leads to crash rates significantly higher than for other drivers.

Now, a new effort by two insurance associations is trying to reduce those teen accident numbers.

Anyone who’s ever tried to teach their teenager how to drive knows just how daunting a task that can be.

Although teens think they know it all, they just don’t have the experience a lot of us have gained on the roadways.

A crash is one of the greatest fears of a teen’s parents, and it’s all too common.

“Teens crash at a rate of four times higher than drivers aged 20 and over crash at,” said David Harkey, who is the president of the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

That’s why the IIHS and the American Property Casualty Insurance Association created a downloadable tool kit that will help parents of teen drivers navigate the roads more safely.

These days, many cars come with all sorts of tech that’ll help you avoid a crash, and those two groups say parents need to embrace that tech for their teens.

Harkey said parents shouldn’t worry that the teens won’t know how to react because the vehicle will do it for them.

“We’ve done research recently that shows teens actually adapt very well to the technology in the vehicle,” he said.

One of the most important features your teen’s car should have is one that’ll reduce a skid-type situation. It’s called electronic stability control.

“It’s been around a while,” said Harkey. “It can keep a teen driver out of a situation that might get them into a rollover collision.”

In North Carolina, a teen driver must have 60 hours behind the wheel with a licensed driver before they apply for a limited provisional license.

However, Harkey said it might be a good idea to wait a bit longer before allowing your teen to apply and get them a bit more real-road experience.

“Expose your teen driver to as many driving situations, roadway situations and environmental situations as you can during that formative time of driving,” he said.

The teen driving toolkit also includes a contract between drivers and parents.

“It’s a contract intended for both parties to make themselves as safe as possible and encourage teens to do the right things in the early years of driving,” he said.

Federal stats show teen drivers are most at risk between the ages of 16 to 18.

After age 18, they have more experience and by the time they get to age 20 Harkey says, their brains have developed enough that they can make smart driving decisions much more frequently.