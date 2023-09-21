SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Education and workforce leaders are launching a new statewide program to connect students who are looking for work with companies that are hiring.

Leaders met Thursday at Central Carolina Community College in Sanford to officially launch the “AdvanceNC” initiative. Through this program, schools will team up with workforce development boards to learn more about employers’ needs and connect them with students at community colleges who are prepared and ready to hire.

Rodney Carson with the North Carolina Association of Workforce Development Boards tells CBS 17 it’s perfect timing as more companies bring jobs to the region.

“When an employer comes in and says we’re looking for this kind of skill set, now we’ve got a pathway of which to bring those resources in and have that connection,” Carson said.

Central Carolina Community College President Lisa Chapman says this will be a big help for students looking for work.

She says when they’re able to go out and find a good job, it’s a win for the state as a whole.

“To have that economic mobility, those students need to have access to those opportunities,” Chapman said.

Education and workforce leaders say they believe this partnership will also help attract even more companies to North Carolina in the future.