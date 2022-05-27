RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh-Durham International Airports say they expect almost 139,000 passengers to fly through through gates for Memorial Day weekend.

That forecast was higher than the passengers that came through for Memorial Day weekend of last year when RDU said 103,000 people traveled. RDU expects Friday and Monday will be their busiest with an estimated 37,750 people traveling on each of those days.

“Passengers are returning to air travel in numbers we have not seen since the spring of 2020,” said Michael Landguth, president and CEO of the Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority. “The summer season is expected to meet and sometimes exceed the passenger traffic levels we experienced prior to the pandemic.”

RDU said the summer season is their busiest time of year. More of their passengers travel between May and August rather than during the winter holidays.

New Technology

RDU is debuting new security technology this weekend. The new technology will require passengers to place all their items into a bin with nothing sticking out. The change is expected to enhance security, reduce physical contact and allow passengers to keep more items in their carry-on bags during the screening process.

Travelers will see the technology in every checkpoint lane in Terminal 1 and 2 by the end of June.

Flight expansions

This week, Frontier Airlines launched and restarted four routes at RDU this week. Flights to Islip, New York, Providence, Syracuse, Indianapolis, Cincinnati, Detroit and New Orleans are now up and running. Frontier also made its inaugural flight to Newburgh, New York from RDU.

“Today we are excited to celebrate the start of additional routes from Raleigh-Durham as Frontier Airlines continues to grow,” said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial, Frontier Airlines. “We now fly to 22 destinations nonstop from RDU with connecting options to cities across our U.S. and international network. We are the airline of choice for those seeking affordable, family-friendly fares and excellent service.”

Other travel tips

People coming to the airport should be aware of ongoing roadwork. If you are coming in through the Lumley Road entrance, allow extra time for road work on International Drive. That street is being repaved and rebuilt between Commerce Drive and John Brantley Blvd.

Parking at the airport? It’ll save you a couple bucks to book your parking ahead of time. Some lots may sell out. Buying online guarantees your spot in the lot.