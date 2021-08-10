New vaccination, masking requirements for Triangle music venues

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A musicians go back on tour, concert venues have announced they are implementing new COVID-19 safety plans.

At Motorco Music Hall in Durham, anyone entering their building will need to show proof of vaccination. Masks must also be worn unless you are actively eating or drinking. On their website, the venue announced the following safety measures:

Check vaccination cards & perform temperature checks on all event attendees

All staff members masked and are 100% vaccinated

All performers required to show proof of vaccine before entering the building.

Replace and circulate fresh outside air with our two air handlers throughout the showroom during events

We reserve the option of opening our floor to ceiling windows along the north wall to provide additional fresh air

“We are hopeful that this temporary policy will not be needed in the future as things continue to improve. The admission policy will remain depending on local health official recommendations and on infection rates going forward,” the venue said on its website.

Attendees will be asked a series of questions about symptoms and possible COVID-19 exposures upon entering the building.

While not asking for proof of vaccination, Cat’s Cradle in Carrboro said they would require everyone to stay masked in their back room unless actively drinking or eating. Removing masks outdoor will be permitted. Cat’s Cradle said they would provide a mask if patrons forgot them.

In addition, surfaces considered “high contact areas” would be regularly cleaned and sanitized. The venue announced sanitizer stations throughout the venue.

The Ritz in Raleigh has not announced any masking or vaccination requirement.

They have reminded patrons on their website that the CDC has recommended anyone in high transmission areas to wear a mask inside.

“An inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present,” the venue said on their website. “By visiting our establishment, you voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19.”