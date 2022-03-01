RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – GOES-T launched from Cape Canaveral at 4:38 Tuesday afternoon and is now on its way into orbit.

Once it gets there, more than 22,000 miles above the Earth, it will then be renamed GOES-18.

The GOES mission has been in place for almost 50 years and as you would expect we’ve seen the technology greatly improve in that time.

With the satellites seeing and collecting more and better data it will help us make better forecasts for you

“People are able to use these data, the information coming from the satellites in order to make informed, effective decisions for themselves personally, for their business, or for their communities,” explains Dr. Jim Yoe of the National Weather Service

The newest technology in GOES-T will help with our prediction of fog, wildfires, hurricanes, even space weather!

GOES-T is the third in a series of four new weather satellites with the first launching back in 2016.

This satellite will be operational in early 2023 and remain in operation until the 2030s.

By then the next generation of GOES satellites will be ready to take their place.