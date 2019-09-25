New York barber still cutting hair at 108, dies

In this Feb. 27, 2017 photo, barber Anthony Mancinelli gives his son Robert Mancinelli a haircut at Fantastic Cuts in New Windsor, N.Y. Mancinelli died Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at the age of 108. Guinness World Records credited him with being the oldest working barber. (Kelly Marsh/Times Herald-Record via AP)

NEW WINDSOR, N.Y. (AP) — A man who was still working as a barber when he was 108 years old has died in New York.

Brooks Funeral Home says Anthony Mancinelli died Thursday.

The Italian immigrant worked as a barber from age 12 until this past July in and around Newburgh, 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of New York City.

Guinness World Records credited him with being the oldest working barber.

He opened Anthony’s Barbershop of Newburgh in 1930 and owned it for 40 years. He later worked at other shops.

An obituary published by the funeral home says he outlived his wife of 69 years, seven siblings and one of his two sons.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now