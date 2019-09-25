New York barber still cutting hair at 108, dies

NEW WINDSOR, N.Y. (AP) — A man who was still working as a barber when he was 108 years old has died in New York.
Brooks Funeral Home says Anthony Mancinelli died Thursday.
The Italian immigrant worked as a barber from age 12 until this past July in and around Newburgh, 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of New York City.
Guinness World Records credited him with being the oldest working barber.
He opened Anthony’s Barbershop of Newburgh in 1930 and owned it for 40 years. He later worked at other shops.
An obituary published by the funeral home says he outlived his wife of 69 years, seven siblings and one of his two sons.
