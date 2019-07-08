New York City to host U.S. Women’s National Team victory parade

LYON, FRANCE – JULY 07: Carli Lloyd of the USA lifts the FIFA Women’s World Cup Trophy following her team’s victory in the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup France Final match between The United States of America and The Netherlands at Stade de Lyon on July 07, 2019 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

(CBS News)- New York City will celebrate the United States Women’s National Team winning their fourth World Cup championship with a ticker-tape parade, CBS New York reported. The event will kick off Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. along a stretch of Broadway known as the Canyon of Heroes.

On Sunday, the U.S. beat the Netherlands 2-0 in the World Cup final, winning their second World Cup in a row and their fourth since 1991. Star forward Megan Rapinoe was awarded the Golden Ball as the top player in the tournament.

Throughout the 2019 World Cup, the top-ranked U.S. women’s team had a lead going into halftime of every match they played and had not been held scoreless in the first half until their match against Netherlands on Sunday. In the finals against the Netherlands, Rapinoe broke the scoreless tie at the 61-minute mark on a penalty kick.

The U.S. will welcome back the team to celebrate their victory. Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted about the record-setting win, saying, “You have inspired the entire country — and New York City knows how to celebrate champions.”

Further details about the parade have not yet been released. Meanwhile, the Empire State Building will light up in red, white and blue Sunday night in celebration of the champion U.S. Women’s National Team.

